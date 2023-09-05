Japan chooses path of an 'environmental war criminal' by discharging nuclear-contaminated water

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

On Aug. 24, in disregard of the strong criticism and opposition from the international community, the Japanese government unilaterally started to release Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

To let the world pay for Japan's ocean discharge is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act. Some far-sighted personages in Japan pointed out that the Japanese government's extremely irresponsible act of forcibly discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and will incur a disastrous aftermath to mankind.

"Japan, we are angry!" "Keep our Pacific nuclear-free!" People in many countries, including South Korea and Fiji, marched to strongly protest against the Japanese government's start of dumping contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The ocean discharge concerns the marine environment and public health. It is by no means the private matter of Japan itself. Japan should immediately halt the act that imposes risks on the marine environment and public health, rather than going further down the wrong path of an "environmental war criminal."

