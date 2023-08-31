China's manufacturing PMI up in August

Xinhua) 10:32, August 31, 2023

Quality inspectors check a new-energy vehicle in an automobile manufacturing workshop in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.4 in August, up from 49 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said the majority of the manufacturing sectors reported improving business climate as PMIs rose in 12 of 21 surveyed industries. "Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and heatwaves, the Chinese economy has continued its recovery."

Some major industries kept expanding. The index of the consumer goods production rose from 51.4 in July to 52.3 this month, and that of the equipment and high-tech manufacturing sectors stood at 50.9 and 50.6, respectively.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

