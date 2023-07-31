Home>>
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in July
(Xinhua) 14:26, July 31, 2023
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in July, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector coming in at 51.5, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
