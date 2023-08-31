We Are China

Full moon seen across world

Xinhua) 08:22, August 31, 2023

A full moon is seen in the sky over Guwahati city of India's northeastern state of Assam, Aug. 30, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen in the sky over Nicosia, Cyprus, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A full moon is seen in the sky over Baghdad, Iraq, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A man takes a photo of a full moon in the sky over Baghdad, Iraq, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A full moon is seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Nablus, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Nablus, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Split, Croatia, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A full moon is seen over Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, on Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows a full moon over the Johann Strauss Monument in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows a full moon over Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

