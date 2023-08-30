Iran's BRICS, SCO memberships help counter U.S. unilateralism: president

Xinhua) 13:06, August 30, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can help it counter U.S. unilateralism.

He made the remarks at a press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, while commenting on the economic impacts of Iran's membership in the two organizations.

Raisi said Iran, with its unique capacities, can definitely be an influential member of the two blocs

Earlier this week, Iran, along with Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, was officially invited to join BRICS, a group of emergency economies that is currently membered by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

As for the SCO, a regional organization that features cooperation in the economic, social and security fields, he said Iran highly values deepening connections with it.

Iran received full SCO membership in early July at the organization's 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State.

"I have repeatedly said that we will not wait for their (Western states) smile and do not tie the country's economy and people's lives to their will," Raisi said, rejecting speculation that only through rapprochement with the West, rather than joining the two organizations, can help Iran achieve an economic breakthrough.

He noted that meanwhile, Tehran has never left the negotiating table to revive the nuclear deal, and will pursue lifting the sanctions, but will not wait for the West to decide for his country.

