Mainland to drop pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for cross-Strait travelers
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 30, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- People traveling to the Chinese mainland, either directly from China's Taiwan region or transiting through Taiwan, will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19 starting from Aug. 30, according to a mainland spokesperson on Tuesday.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the adjustment of COVID-19 protocols for cross-Strait travelers.
