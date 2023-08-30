Mainland to drop pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for cross-Strait travelers

Xinhua) 08:37, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- People traveling to the Chinese mainland, either directly from China's Taiwan region or transiting through Taiwan, will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19 starting from Aug. 30, according to a mainland spokesperson on Tuesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the adjustment of COVID-19 protocols for cross-Strait travelers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)