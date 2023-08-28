Home>>
China no longer requires COVID-19 tests before entry starting Aug. 30
(Xinhua) 16:11, August 28, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Starting from Aug. 30, people coming to China will no longer be required to have nucleic acid tests or antigen tests before entry, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday.
