Top DPRK leader instructs navy to develop fighting capacity, calls for war preparedness

Xinhua) 16:52, August 29, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has instructed the Korean People's Army (KPA) Navy to rapidly develop its fighting capacity and make an all-out effort to get combat-ready, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

Kim made the instructions during his congratulatory visit to the KPA Navy Command on Sunday, one day before the country's Navy Day, in a high-profile move to celebrate the occasion and raise the morale of the country's naval force, said the report.

The top leader pointed out an imperative to expedite a substantial improvement in the modernization and fighting capacity of the KPA Navy.

"To achieve the successes in rapidly developing the naval force has become a very urgent issue," Kim was quoted as saying.

