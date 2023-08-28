Home>>
DPRK reopens borders to its citizens abroad: KCNA
(Xinhua) 13:50, August 28, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reopened its borders to its citizens staying abroad, a major step to ease its anti-epidemic border control measures, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.
The State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters issued an announcement on Saturday, saying DPRK citizens abroad "have been allowed to return home," considering the eased worldwide pandemic situation.
Those returned will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week.
The DPRK was among the first countries to impose strict border control since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
