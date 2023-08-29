Japan's jobless rate climbs to 2.7 pct in July

TOKYO, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in Japan increased in July from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate stood at 2.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent a month earlier.

Analysts here attributed the first increase in four months to weakening demand in the country's labor market, which might send frustrating signals for the central bank and the government.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.01 points to 1.29.

The ratio equates to there being 129 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

