Japan's nuke wastewater discharge "betrayal" to Pacific trust: scholar

Xinhua) 13:55, August 28, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Japan's decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater is not only a policy misstep, but a deep fracture in the trust between the Pacific Islands and Japan, said a scholar on Monday.

These waters aren't just geographical entities but the lifeblood of the Pacific Islands, underpinning cultures, livelihoods, and ecosystems, said Transform Aqorau, vice chancellor of the Solomon Islands National University, in an article published on the website of Pacific Islands News Association.

Beyond the immediate economic implications, the profound political ramifications of Japan's decision must also be recognized, he said.

"At a time when Japan is making strides to court the Pacific Islands, primarily due to the escalating geopolitical rivalry in the region, this move stands as a stark contradiction to their diplomatic efforts."

The decision, regardless of its "recycled" label, sends a clear message about how Japan values these relationships in the broader schema of the national interests and raises questions about the genuineness of Japan's commitment to its Pacific neighbors, said Aqorau.

It is not just an "environment concern" but also "a dent in the armor of trust and camaraderie," said Aqorau, noting that the repercussions will likely echo for years to come.

