Forest chief scheme implemented to protect ancient trees in Liuyang City, C China

Xinhua) 13:07, August 28, 2023

Huang Weigu (R) and a forest chief locate an ancient tree according to a map in Pingwan Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu, 53 years old, is a forest ranger in Jingang Town of Liuyang City, who has been worked here since 2008. He is responsible for patrolling over 8,000 Mu (about 533.33 hectares) of forest in the two villages of Pingwan and Dangui. Once during his patrol, he discovered drilling holes at the foot of an ancient tree, which led to the cracking of five groups of ancient tree poachers.

Liuyang City has implemented a forest chief scheme consisting of altogether 512 protection grids, 371 among which covers famous ancient trees. Altogether 2,130 ancient trees in the grids are under protection by forest chiefs/rangers. Since 2022, altogether 124 ancient trees have been rescued and revitalized, and two theme parks featuring ancient trees have been built here.

Huang Weigu (L) introduces protection knowledge of ancient trees to a villager in Pingwan Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu (2nd L) and his colleagues take part in a fire drill in Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu monitors the growth of an ancient tree in Pingwan Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows forest rangers and firefighters taking part in a fire drill in Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu cleans vines on an ancient tree in Dangui Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu patrols on a mountain in Pingwan Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu records the growth of an ancient tree in Dangui Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu records the growth of an ancient tree in Dangui Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Huang Weigu weeds on a patrol road in Pingwan Village of Jingang Town, Liuyang City of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

