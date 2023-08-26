Int'l ecological competitiveness forum opens in north China

Xinhua) 09:50, August 26, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Forum on International Ecological Competitiveness 2023 opened on Friday in the city of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province.

Wang Guangqian, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, attended the forum's opening ceremony and delivered remarks.

Wang said that, for years, China has been actively pursuing green and low-carbon development, which is not only significant to its own economic transformation and high-quality development, but also tremendously conducive to global ecological governance.

China has dedicated unrelenting efforts to building a global ecological governance pattern featuring shared interests, shared rights and shared responsibilities, he said. The country has also participated in global climate negotiations with a constructive attitude, and has promoted the establishment of a fair and rational system for global climate governance based on mutually beneficial cooperation, he added.

With a focus on cultivating green ecology and promoting green development, this year's forum was joined by over 400 attendees, including various countries' diplomatic envoys based in China and representatives from political, economic and academic sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)