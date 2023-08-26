China's State Council stresses high-quality development of pharmaceutical, medical equipment industries

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has deliberated and adopted work plans on promoting high-quality development of the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries in the 2023-2025 period, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

Efforts should be made to enhance the supply capacity of more sophisticated, high-quality medicines, key technologies and pharmaceutical materials, as well as accelerating the pace of shoring up China's weak links in high-end medical equipment, said the meeting.

Measures should be taken to offer full-chain support to pharmaceutical research and development, while encouraging and guiding leading medical enterprises to develop and expand, in a bid to enhance the sector's industrial concentration and market competitiveness, it said.

The meeting also noted that the security of traditional Chinese medicine's development should be protected.

Supportive policies should be fine-tuned to promote the upgrading of domestic medical equipment, said the meeting, adding that support should be given to universities and enterprises in jointly cultivating a group of leading talents in the sector.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted guidelines on the planning and construction of affordable housing.

It urged efforts to do a good job in the planning and design of affordable housing, while ensuring the quality of construction and attaching more importance to supporting facilities and public services.

