China promotes people-centered high-quality development

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:22, August 04, 2023

The hoisting site of the world's first 16 MW offshore wind turbine, taken on June 28, 2023 by a drone. [Photo/Xinhua]

China has promoted people-centered high-quality development and has made great achievements in various areas.

China has made breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, new energy and shipping industries, demonstrated by offshore wind turbines, the first domestically produced large cruise ship, high-efficiency solar cells and photovoltaic power generation technology.

Meanwhile, China has also put people first while pursuing high-quality development by focusing on senior citizens’ health care and young people’s career development.

Photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the first domestically produced large cruise ship. [Photo/Xinhua]

A nurse tests blood pressure for a woman at a healthcare center in Sanhe city, North China's Hebei province on Aug 2, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Staff members work in a high-efficiency solar cell workshop in Quanzhou, Fujian province, on June 17, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Photo taken by a drone on March 3, 2023 shows a photovoltaic power generation base in Dalat Banner, Ordos city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

Job seekers (right) communicate with employers at the job fair in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region on July 29, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Photo taken on May 26, 2023, shows a view of Xuwen Port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's manned spaceship Shenzhou XVI, atop the Long March 2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gobi Desert, May 30, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

