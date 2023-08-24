4 dead in bar shooting in Southern California

Xinhua) 14:49, August 24, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Four people including the suspect were killed and six others injured after a shooter opened fire Wednesday evening at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, 90 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Orange County Sheriff Department.

The department also confirmed that deputies shot the suspect but did not clarify if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or one of the deputies' rounds.

Local KCLA news channel reported that the shooter was a former law enforcement officer from outside the area. The incident started as a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

The biker bar, Cook's Corner, is a famous motorcycle bar in Southern California. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted several high-profile visitors, including film star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

