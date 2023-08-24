U.S. Democrats, Republicans divided on extreme weather: poll

Xinhua) 13:08, August 24, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- While there is wide public concern over extreme weather, Americans are deeply divided -- along partisan lines -- on whether climate change is helping to drive these events, The Washington Post on Wednesday reported, citing a poll conducted jointly with the University of Maryland.

When asked if they think climate change is a major factor in those extremely hot days, 35 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say it is, compared with 85 percent of those who lean Democratic. Overall, 63 percent of Americans who experienced extremely hot days say climate change is a major factor, according to the report.

"There is a similar partisan divide over other extreme weather -- such as severe storms, flooding, droughts and wildfires -- with more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans attributing such events to climate change," it noted.

The survey was conducted from mid- to late July, at the height of some of the hottest days the Earth has experienced in over 100,000 years. "Not surprisingly, a large majority of U.S. adults -- 74 percent -- say they've experienced extremely hot days in the past five years," it added.

