Outcry grows as Japan unveils wastewater discharge plan
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:13, August 24, 2023
Japan announced on Tuesday that it will start releasing nuclear-contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday, a move that sparked widespread criticism from the international community and local residents.
