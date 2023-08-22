Citrus exports to China drive job growth, revenue boost in S. Africa:business leader

Xinhua) 10:49, August 22, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's citrus fruit exports to China are increasing rapidly, leading to increased revenue within the citrus industry and the sustained employment of workers in the country, the Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of South Africa said.

During an interview with Xinhua, Paul Hardman, the chief operating officer of CGA, highlighted the significant progress in citrus exports.

He pointed out that a crucial achievement occurred in 2021 when South Africa and China signed a revised lemon protocol.

"The current trend indicates favorable export figures for this year and the following year," said Hardman.

South Africa's citrus export industry is a key source of employment, providing 140,000 jobs and contributing 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in annual export revenue, he said, adding that the improvement in trade relations with China has played a vital role in job creation and revenue generation.

"The CGA aims to expand and diversify citrus trade with China. By 2024, South Africa envisions exporting 25,000 tons of lemons to China," he said.

South Africa has maintained its status as China's largest trading partner in Africa since 2010 and trade between the two nations is poised to expand even further.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)