Sri Lanka sets up special unit at airport to curb human trafficking
COLOMBO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka established a safe migration promotion unit at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo on Monday to combat human trafficking, according to a statement from the labor and foreign employment ministry.
Labor and foreign employment minister Manusha Nanayakkara said this unit was established to prevent Sri Lankans traveling abroad for employment from becoming victims of human trafficking.
Earlier, the minister announced that the government plans to digitize the entire foreign employment service center to combat human trafficking.
Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted over 1.8 billion U.S. dollars in the first four months of 2023. Migrant workers' remittances are one of the main sources of foreign revenue for Sri Lanka.
