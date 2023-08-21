Suzhou: thriving in the era of low carbon emissions

A view of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

As an old saying goes, "Paradise is in heaven, and on Earth, it is in Suzhou and Hangzhou." Strolling down the time-honored alleys of Suzhou, situated in east China's Jiangsu Province, you'll be absorbed in its peaceful and pleasant environment, marked by lush trees and crystal-clear waterways.

Given such beautiful scenery, it's difficult to imagine that Suzhou once underwent a period of extensive economic growth marked by high energy consumption and carbon emissions.

However, this development model proved unsustainable. Therefore, a new concept was devised to steer Suzhou toward a low-carbon society underpinned by high technology.

High technology contributes to low-carbon development

In 2021, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of balancing development and the environment, stating, "We must protect the planet as we protect our eyes, and we must cherish mother nature as we treasure our lives."

Zhang Qiao (left), deputy mayor of Suzhou city, at an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Huangfu Wanli)

In an effort to protect nature, Suzhou's Deputy Mayor Zhang Qiao told People's Daily Online that Suzhou had developed two methods to reduce carbon emissions, both of which utilize high technology. This technology decreases energy consumption, enhances production efficiency, and develops clean energy without adding to carbon emissions.

A production line of Shagang Group. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

Zhang cited the Shagang Group as an exemplary case. This Fortune 500 company, specializing in ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing, has upgraded its operations by implementing Castrip production technology. This method has enabled one production line to reduce fuel burning, water use, and electricity consumption by 95 percent, 80 percent, and 90 percent, respectively, compared to traditional processes. This result has led to significant resource savings and waste reduction.

A production line of Golden Glass Technologies Limited. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

Zhang also spotlighted Golden Glass Technologies Limited as another impressive case. This company manufactures solar photovoltaic glass, a high-tech building material that uses solar power to generate electricity. The type of glass can produce clean electricity without any fuel consumption, noise, exhaust gas emissions, waste residue, or excess heat.

“It’s not easy to achieve that,” Zhang noted. He further explained why it was challenging. First, photovoltaic devices should be made small enough to fit into very thin glasses without blocking light transmission. Second, those tiny pieces should be efficient enough to absorb light and convert it to electricity. Third, they should be affordable.

Suzhou Industrial Park, an outstanding example of low-carbon development

“Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) is the first such governmental cooperation project between Singapore and China,” Zhang said. “SIP is now one of the premier economic development zones in China, excelling in both economic development and environmental protection.”

A view of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

Zhang mentioned that SIP had adopted an inclusive carbon trading system. “The system is a flexible and voluntary regional trading system. It considers the environmental benefits created by energy saving and emissions reduction as a carbon asset," Zhang said.

A night view of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou City)

SIP's inclusive carbon trading system, which started with distributed photovoltaic installations of relatively small capacities, was officially launched in November last year. By now, the system boasts 45 registered users and has certified 17,000 tonnes of emission reductions, with 6,020 tonnes already traded.

Headquarters of Golden Concord Holdings Limited. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

Golden Concord Holdings Limited, located in the SIP, also serves as an exemplary model for carbon emission reduction, Zhang pointed out. The enterprise has achieved "almost 100 percent green energy consumption" without fossil fuels.

Public synergy matters in a low-carbon society

"Low-carbon development is not just about a technique, product, factory, or park. It's a new lifestyle," Zhang said when discussing Suzhou's future in low-carbon development.

A view of the Master of Nets Garden (Wangshiyuan) in Suzhou. (Photo courtesy of the municipal government of Suzhou city)

Suzhou has detailed plans to implement its low-carbon initiatives with the involvement of all its residents. "Starting in kindergarten, we're teaching children about low-carbon transformation," Zhang said, convinced that early low-carbon education can stimulate children's curiosity and passion for achieving the dual carbon goals.

Much can still be done to achieve the dual carbon goals. "We can print paper on both sides, reduce air conditioning use, and eliminate the use of plastic bags," Zhang added.

He also highlighted the city’s use of new energy vehicles. "Right now, 90 percent of the buses used in Suzhou are new energy buses, ” said Zhang, adding that all buses purchased today are 100% new energy vehicles.

With the concerted efforts of Suzhou people, including Zhang, the city is emerging as a leading example of a low-carbon society. Suzhou, a picturesque city full of vigor and vitality, is blossoming into a greener, brighter future.

(Gong Weiwei, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

