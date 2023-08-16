Home>>
Wang Yi to attend opening ceremony of seventh China-South Asia Expo
(Xinhua) 09:48, August 16, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh China-South Asia Expo to be held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on August 16, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.
