National youth space innovation competition held in south China

Xinhua) 09:23, August 16, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows the finals of the 2023 National Youth Space Innovation Competition in Wenchang City of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The finals of the 2023 National Youth Space Innovation Competition were launched on Monday in Wenchang City of south China's Hainan Province, providing teenagers with an opportunity to share their wisdom on aerospace innovation.

Speaking at the finals, Fang Xiangming, deputy Party chief of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), said that young people are not only the hope of the country's future, but also an important force to promote innovation.

Fang expressed the hope that the innovative thinking and creative practice of the participating students will bring new ideas, new methods and new technologies to the aerospace industry.

As a city that is striving to build itself into a high-tech innovation highland and an aerospace industry center, Wenchang will use the event as an opportunity to strengthen the selection and training of innovative talents, said Liu Chong, mayor of the city.

Hosted from Aug. 14 to 16, the finals have attracted nearly 3,000 young contestants from across the country.

Contestants participate in the finals of the 2023 National Youth Space Innovation Competition in Wenchang City of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

