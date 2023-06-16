China conducts extravehicular radiation biological exposure experiment on space station

Xinhua) 10:08, June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China has performed a radiation biological exposure experiment outside the country's Mengtian lab module for the first time, a milestone achievement in radiation biology and space science research, according to a report by Science and Technology Daily.

The experiment equipment was jointly developed by the National Space Science Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Dalian Maritime University.

It is mainly used to study the impact of cosmic radiation and microgravity on model organisms, and to study the damage and protection of space radiation, the origin and evolution of life, and the development of space radiation mutagenic resources, according to the report.

The equipment includes 13 sample box units loaded with biomaterials, which can be used for in-orbit experiments on biological samples such as plant seeds, microorganisms and small animals, and each sample box unit can control its interior temperature, thus meeting the survival needs of different model organisms.

Research on medical problems that uses the space radiation biological exposure experiment equipment is of great significance to supporting China's manned space program, including long-term crewed missions in orbit and crewed lunar landings, according to the report.

The equipment's engineering parameters were all normal after launch, and its temperatures and other conditions met scientific requirements. It will carry out experiments for five years and provide services for several scientific experimental projects.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)