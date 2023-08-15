PayPal announces new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. payments giant PayPal announced Monday that its senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become the new president and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman.

The members of PayPal's board shared the appointment, effective on Sept. 27, 2023, in a press release.

Chriss joined Intuit 19 years ago. Since January 2019, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

He grew customers and revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent and 23 percent, respectively, the board's announcement said.

Chriss has the unanimous support of PayPal's board and its CEO search committee. Chriss was chosen from a pool of nine candidates, according to the report.

PayPal announced in February it was laying off 2,000 full-time employees, or 7 percent of its workforce.

Schulman first joined PayPal in 2014. Under his leadership, PayPal grew its revenues from 9.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 to 27.5 billion dollars in 2022. Total payment volume also increased 5 folds from 288 billion dollars in 2015 to 1.36 trillion dollars in 2022, the company said.

Schulman will remain on PayPal's board until its next annual meeting of stockholders in May 2024.

