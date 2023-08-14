Syria condemns U.S. forces for bus attack in Deir al-Zour

Xinhua) 13:18, August 14, 2023

DAMASCUS, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Syria on Saturday blamed the United States for the deadly attack that was carried out by the Islamic State (IS) against a Syrian military bus and resulted in the killing of at least 33 soldiers on Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday night, the Syrian Foreign Ministry viewed the attack as a part of the ongoing American campaign against Syria's sovereignty and independence, accusing the United States of supporting the IS to destabilize Syria.

The ministry emphasized that "this aggressive action fits into the broader pattern of American escalation aimed at undermining Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The ministry further noted the alarming coincidence between the attack and the continuous American exploitation of Syria's oil and agricultural resources. This economic pressure, according to the statement, contributes to extending the American occupation and destabilizing regional security.

Syria remains resolute in its commitment to counter terrorism and eliminate its lingering effects, the statement read.

