China launches CSI 2000 stock index

Xinhua) 13:47, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China launched the CSI 2000 Index on Friday to better reflect the performance of small-cap securities on the market.

The index, which selects 2,000 small-cap securities with good liquidity, opened at 2,399.83 points on Friday morning, according to China Securities Index Co., Ltd.

It increases the diversity of the company's index series, which also features the CSI 500 Index and CSI 1000 Index.

Companies covered by the new index registered a combined capitalization of 9.32 trillion yuan (1.3 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of July, accounting for 10.05 percent of the total capitalization of China's A shares.

