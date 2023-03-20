Number of China's stock market investors up 1.67 mln in February

Xinhua) 09:40, March 20, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Beijing Stock Exchange in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of stock market investors in China rose by more than 1.67 million in February, industrial data showed.

The figure soared 98.48 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market exceeded 214.65 million, the data showed.

