World Winter Sports Expo to be held at Beijing's Shougang Park

Xinhua) 10:21, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2023 (WWSE) will be held at Beijing's Shougang Park this autumn, with more than 500 global exhibitors expected to participate, organizers said on Thursday.

"Since the first edition was held in 2016, the WWSE has been promoting the development of China's winter sports industry and international exchanges," said Liu Jingmin, executive vice chairman of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association.

The Expo will be held at the Shougang Park in Beijing's Shijingshan District, where the 2022 Winter Olympic venue Big Air Shougang is located.

Yin Yuan, deputy head of Shijingshan District government, noted, "The Winter Olympics has injected great vitality into the district, and the WWSE will continue to bring new opportunities."

This year's exhibition covers an area of nearly 20,000 square meters, including exhibition areas of the Olympic legacy, winter tourism resorts and sporting technologies.

"The WWSE provides a platform for winter sports companies all over the world to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation," said Zhang Li, executive vice president of the Asia Digital Group.

