Winter sports enthusiasm lingers on during May Day holiday in NW China's Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:22, May 04, 2023

XI'AN, China, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A five-day junior ice hockey competition held in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has ignited enthusiasm towards winter sports again in the city during the May Day holiday.

The 2023 Warriors Ice Hockey Championships kicked off on Saturday, also the first day of the holiday, attracting over 300 participants from 25 teams and clubs in 11 cities across China.

The competition was categorized into two divisions each in U-8, U-10, and U-12 on the basis of participants' levels.

Hohhot Kings, Heilongjiang Black Dragons, and Guangzhou Lightening claimed the titles of U-8A, U-8AA, and U-12A respectively on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's clash between two Shanghai teams, Feiyang Wind smashed Feiyang Dragons 7-1 in the U-12AA final.

Also on Wednesday, Hohhot Kings grabbed their second gold medal in the event by beating Langfang Sharks 4-2 in the U-10A category, while Wuhan Ice Dragons claimed the U-10AA title after edging Chongqing Zhuoyue 2-1.

"It's an unforgettable experience for me," said Yang Chengjie, who finished third in U-12A with a local ice hockey club.

Jing Mei, head of the competition venue Chuang Ju Ice Rink, said the championships is the first official national event held at the venue since its opening in February.

As one of the highest-caliber ice rinks in Shaanxi, the venue also serves as the training base for talents in figure skating, ice hockey, and short-track speed skating in the city.

"In July, we will hold the third China Junior Ice Hockey League as well as several local events," said Jing, adding that she looked forward to seeing wider participation of teenagers in winter sports in China.

