China calls for cessation of hostilities in Sudan

Xinhua) 13:23, August 10, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the Sudanese parties to cease hostilities as soon as possible.

The armed conflict in Sudan has been going on for nearly four months with increasing civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian situation. As a good friend and partner of Sudan, China deeply regrets these developments, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China hopes that the parties concerned will, in the interests of the country and its people, put an end to the fighting as soon as possible, promote de-escalation and resolve their disputes through dialogue so as to create conditions for peace and reconciliation, he told the Security Council.

China welcomes the considerable efforts made by the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the Arab League and countries in the region to resolve the crisis in Sudan. China expects regional countries and organizations to strengthen coordination with the parties in Sudan and to play a key role in facilitating peace talks. The international community and partners outside the region should provide the necessary support and cooperation, he said.

Sudan is currently facing enormous humanitarian needs with spillover effects on neighboring countries. China calls on the international community to help Sudan and neighboring countries improve their humanitarian response capacity, expand the scale of relief and support regional humanitarian initiatives.

"At the same time, humanitarian support to Sudan should respect the sovereignty and ownership of Sudan and follow the UN guiding principles for humanitarian aid. The Sudanese parties should also comply with the obligations under international humanitarian law and facilitate humanitarian relief," said Dai.

The situation in Darfur has been seriously affected by the conflict. The international community should provide constructive support to ease the situation in Darfur and avoid escalation, he said.

Sudan is an important country in the Horn of Africa. An early cease-fire and return to normalcy and order are in the fundamental interests of Sudan and countries of the region. Recently, regional countries have repeatedly stressed the need to safeguard the sovereignty, independence, and territory integrity of Sudan and oppose external interference in the internal affairs of Sudan. The international community should heed the calls of those countries, support the good offices of the countries and regional organizations, and avoid externally imposed programs and sanctions and pressure, he said.

China believes that the Sudanese people have the ability and wisdom to overcome the current difficulties and challenges and put an end to the fighting as soon as possible. China stands ready to work with the international community to support the efforts of the Sudanese people, said Dai.

