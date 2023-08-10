Senior Iranian lawmaker urges U.S., Türkiye to end "occupation" of Syria

Xinhua) 13:20, August 10, 2023

DAMASCUS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday that Iran rejected all violations of Syria's sovereignty, urging the United States and Türkiye to end their "occupation" of Syrian land.

In a statement released after his meetings with Syrian officials in Damascus, Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, reiterated Iran's strong support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We reject any violation of the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also reject the continuation of any occupation of Syrian land by the U.S. and Türkiye," the statement quoted him as saying.

While calling for "an immediate end to the Turkish and U.S. occupation" of Syrian territories, Jalalzadeh said he hoped that the occupied land would be returned to the Syrian government.

