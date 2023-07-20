China welcomes Syria's decision to open Bab al-Hawa crossing to UN aid delivery

Xinhua) 11:14, July 20, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday welcomed the Syrian government's decision to allow the United Nations (UN) and its agencies to deliver humanitarian aid to northwest Syria through Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

China welcomes the sovereign decision of Syria that is responsible and constructive, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Damascus announced the decision after the Security Council failed last week to re-authorize the Syria cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism through Bab al-Hawa.

The cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism was established by the Security Council to meet the humanitarian needs of the people in northwest Syria. The Syrian government recently took the initiative to allow the UN and its specialized agencies to provide humanitarian assistance through Bab al-Hawa in the next six months.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has confirmed that the Syrian government's permission can serve as a basis for the UN to lawfully conduct humanitarian operations via Bab al-Hawa.

China encourages the UN and the Syrian government to properly resolve operational issues through dialogue and consultation in a way that fully respects Syria's sovereignty and ownership, he told a General Assembly debate on the use of veto on the Syria humanitarian issue.

The international community should create a favorite atmosphere for the UN and Syria to strengthen dialogue and deepen cooperation. At the same time, China reiterates that the cross-border mechanism was a temporary arrangement made under specific circumstances and that it is necessary to speed up transition to cross-line assistance, said Geng.

Providing relief to northwest Syria is not everything concerning Syria's humanitarian situation. It is important to step up efforts to allow Syria to have adequate, balanced, and sustainable humanitarian funding for the entire country. Greater support is needed for early-recovery efforts. Unilateral sanctions against Syria should be lifted immediately and unconditionally, he said.

The ultimate solution to the Syrian humanitarian issue lies in the political settlement of the Syrian crisis in a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned process. With Syria's return to the Arab family, China believes that unity and cooperation of the regional countries will give new impetus to the political settlement of the Syria issue.

The international community should also play a constructive role in creating a favorable external environment for dialogue and reconciliation among Syrian parties, he said.

Geng called on foreign forces to end their illegal military presence in Syria and cease all acts that undermine Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

