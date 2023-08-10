Russian DM calls U.S. decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs "war crime"
MOSCOW, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Washington has committed a war crime by supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.
"Given the growing shortage of ammunition for Western-manufactured artillery systems within the Armed forces of Ukraine, Washington has committed a war crime by including cluster munitions," Shoigu said at a defense ministry board meeting, as reported on the ministry's website.
The minister recalled that Britain had transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine in May, and that NATO countries were actively considering whether to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets.
He pointed out that the United States is further escalating the conflict by "seeking deliveries of increasingly long-range and deadly weapons" from its allies.
