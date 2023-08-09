Facts about Ukraine crisis: Ukraine tests homemade reconnaissance drone

Xinhua) 09:56, August 09, 2023

MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine has launched the testing of its new domestically-made reconnaissance drone in the combat zone, the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a post on Telegram.

The drone, named SpyGun, has a flight endurance of 120-160 minutes and a maximum speed of 90 km per hour.

With a flying range of 50 km and an altitude limit of 1,500 meters, the drone is equipped with two cameras for photo and video and a system of automatic return to the take-off point.

- - - -

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday to suspend certain provisions within double taxation agreements with 38 unfriendly countries.

A Double Tax Agreement is a bilateral agreement between two countries that seeks to eliminate the double taxation of income.

According to the decree, published on Russia's official legal information portal, the decision was taken "based on the need to adopt urgent measures" with regard to the unfriendly actions of foreign countries in relation to Russia, its citizens, and legal entities.

The measures will be taken against the United States, Britain, Japan, Singapore, Canada, and Australia, among other countries, which Russia has classified as "unfriendly."

According to the decree, the taxation agreements will be halted until the unfriendly states "eliminate violations of economic and other interests of Russia."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)