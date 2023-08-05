New York City struggles to accomodate influx of asylum seekers

Xinhua) 10:52, August 05, 2023

Migrants are seen outside the Roosevelt Hotel, the city's migrant intake center, in New York, the United States, on Aug. 3, 2023. Hundreds of asylum seekers are still coming to New York daily though authorities said the city has reached its limit on migrants. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of asylum seekers are still coming to New York daily though authorities said the city has reached its limit on migrants.

Hundreds of asylum seekers were seen sleeping on the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel, the city's migrant intake center, since last week, before the area was cleared on Thursday.

An average of about 500 asylum seekers are coming to the city per day, according to a report by documentedny.com on Friday, citing city officials.

"We continue to respond to the asylum seekers... even as our city is stretched to its breaking point," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom at a briefing on Wednesday.

More than 95,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York since last spring and the city has opened 194 sites, including 13 large-scale humanitarian relief centers, said Williams-Isom.

People are seen outside the Roosevelt Hotel, the city's migrant intake center, in New York, the United States, on Aug. 3, 2023. Hundreds of asylum seekers are still coming to New York daily though authorities said the city has reached its limit on migrants. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

