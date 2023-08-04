Tesla Shanghai factory sees robust delivery growth in July

Xinhua) 08:58, August 04, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 64,285 electric vehicles in July, up 128 percent from the same period last year, according to the U.S. electric auto giant.

The factory's cumulative deliveries over the first seven months of this year exceeded 540,000 units, surpassing the number of deliveries made throughout 2021.

Recently, the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory began exporting its Model Y (Rear-Wheel Drive) vehicle to the Republic of Korea (ROK), marking the first entry of made-in-China Tesla vehicles into the ROK market.

The company noted that the localization rate of car components used in the factory has exceeded 95 percent.

