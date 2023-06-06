Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory records soaring delivery volume in May

Xinhua) 09:11, June 06, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai plant delivered 77,695 vehicles in May, soaring 142 percent year on year, said the company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory earlier this month during his trip to China, and lauded the plant for its production efficiency and quality.

Established in 2019, the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in east China is the carmaker's first Gigafactory outside the United States.

In April 2023, the U.S. carmaker announced another big investment in Shanghai -- the construction of a new mega factory dedicated to manufacturing the company's energy-storage product Megapack.

The new factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapack units every year, equal to approximately 40 GWh of energy storage. Its products are expected to be sold worldwide, said the company.

