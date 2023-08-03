Home>>
CPEC promotes people-to-people ties between China, Pakistan
By Shi Jing, Zhou Jing, Long Fei (People's Daily Online) 11:23, August 03, 2023
As a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved fruitful results and become a new benchmark for China-Pakistan friendship over the past decade. CPEC has not only delivered infrastructure, trade, and employment to Pakistan but has also strengthened people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
