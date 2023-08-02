NATO's expansion into Asia "mother of bad ideas": report
NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- NATO's attempt to expand its reach to Asia, nearly six thousand miles away from its headquarters in Brussels, is "actually a completely avoidable, completely bad idea," American political magazine Jacobin has reported.
"There are rational reasons why China might look at the growing U.S. military presence near its shores and see a threat," it said, adding that "NATO itself has multiple times served as the tip of the spear for U.S.-led wars and regime-change operations."
Calling the U.S. government "the most aggressive state in the world," the report noted that United States is responsible for more than 500 foreign military interventions since its founding, with more than a third of these taking place after 1999 -- long after the Cold War was over."
