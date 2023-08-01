Book on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law published

Xinhua) 08:17, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A book on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law has been published.

The book illustrates the thought in the form of questions and answers with 59 questions divided into seven parts, expounding on its significance, scientific system, essence and implications, as well as the requirements for its practice.

Compiled by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the office of the Commission for Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee, the book is expected to help deepen the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law.

