Xi's article on achieving China's self-reliance, strength in science, technology to be published

Xinhua) 15:27, July 31, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening basic research to achieve China's high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 15th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Strengthening basic research is an imperative requirement for China to achieve self-reliance and strength in science and technology, the article says, noting that it is also a path that must be taken to build China into a leading country in science and technology.

At present, it is imperative to strengthen basic research and address critical technological issues from the source and at the fundamental level in the face of international scientific and technological competition, the article says.

The article stresses the need to strengthen the forward-looking, strategic and systematic layout for basic research.

The reform of the system and mechanisms for basic research must be deepened, it notes.

The article emphasizes the necessity to establish high-level supporting platforms for basic research.

It calls for stepping up training of talent in the field of basic research.

The article also underlines the importance of extensive international cooperation in basic research, saying that international cooperation is more needed than before when it comes to tackling the challenges of common development.

No country can be an independent innovation center or enjoy the benefits of innovation alone, the article says, calling for shaping an innovative ecosystem that is conducive to basic research.

