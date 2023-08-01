Xi presents order to promote military officers to rank of general
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and other leaders pose for a group photo with military officers who have been promoted to the rank of general in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. Xi on Monday presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general at a ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented certificates of order to promote the commander of the rocket force Wang Houbin and its political commissar Xu Xisheng to the rank of general.
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the order of promotion, which was signed by Xi. He Weidong, another CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.
Xi extended his congratulations to the officers. Later, Xi and other leaders had group photos with them.
General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.
Photos
