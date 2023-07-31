Red clay pottery industry boosts rural revitalization in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 11:02, July 31, 2023

Photo shows pottery tea caddies. (Photo/Huang Riqiang)

Inheritors of the traditional techniques of making red clay pottery in Xiayao village, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have refined their techniques and produced pottery ware according to changing times, injecting new impetus into rural revitalization.

With a tradition of over a century of making red clay pottery products, the village is located in the core area of a red clay pottery demonstration base in Zouxu town, Binyang county, Nanning, capital of Guangxi.

Yan Changxi, an inheritor of the traditional techniques of making red clay pottery in the village, has been engaged in the craft for more than 40 years. Yan said the techniques involve over 10 procedures, including selecting clay, making greenware, glazing, and firing. Pottery products have since become more diversified in the village.

"In the past, we mainly produced pottery products that were widely used in daily life such as jars for rice and wine. Today, we make pottery ware that is functional and decorative, including tea sets and caddies," Yan said.

Zouxu town has vigorously advanced the construction of projects in the pottery-making industry, including a red clay pottery exhibition hall in Xiayao village, providing strong support for the development of the sector.

The exhibition hall is mainly used to showcase and sell red clay pottery, and it is where tourists can experience how to make red clay pottery, said Si Anxiong, deputy Party chief of Zouxu town, adding that it will be soon put into operation.

Xiayao village has adopted a business model that features cooperation among companies, cooperatives, and households. It signed a contract with a tea company in Wuzhou city, Guangxi to produce pottery tea caddies, guaranteeing the sales of red clay pottery, fattening locals' wallets, and helping advance rural revitalization.

"We signed a 10-year contract to produce pottery tea caddies, and our income has increased several times compared to the past. Each batch of red clay pottery fired in a kiln can generate 60,000 yuan ($8,381) to 70,000 yuan in income. And a batch of pottery fired in the largest kiln can bring 100,000 yuan in income," said Yan.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)