Biden announces new measures to respond to extreme heat as high temperatures continue

Xinhua) 14:22, July 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new actions to protect communities from extreme heat.

Biden directed the U.S. Department of Labor to issue first-ever hazard alert for heat and announced new investments to protect communities.

Millions of Americans are currently experiencing the effects of extreme heat, which is growing in intensity, frequency, and duration due to the climate crisis.

Biden is scheduled to meet on Thursday with mayors from two U.S. cities grappling with high temperatures, which are Phoenix of Arizona, and San Antonio of Texas.

Biden will learn directly about how their communities are being impacted by extreme heat and discuss the steps to protect communities like theirs, according to the White House.

Biden noted that some 600 people in the United States die from extreme heat each year, more than from floods, hurricanes and tornadoes combined.

