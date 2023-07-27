We Are China

Robotic system project provides operation, maintenance to China's FAST telescope

Xinhua) 16:19, July 27, 2023

A staff member adjusts a maintenance robot designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A robotic system project for operation and maintenance of the FAST passed on-site appraisal Wednesday. It was one of the key projects designated by state authorities in research and development of smart robots.

FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 800 new pulsars since its launch in 2016, its operator said Tuesday.

Dubbed the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields.

Staff members adjust a maintenance robot designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A robotic system project for operation and maintenance of the FAST passed on-site appraisal Wednesday. It was one of the key projects designated by state authorities in research and development of smart robots.

FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified over 800 new pulsars since its launch in 2016, its operator said Tuesday.

Dubbed the "China Sky Eye," the telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in the southwestern province of Guizhou. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields.

A staff member checks a maintenance robot designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member adjusts a maintenance robot designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member adjusts a maintenance robot platform system designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member adjusts a maintenance robot designed for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member is pictured under the feed cabin of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province on July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows the feed cabin of China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)