Home>>
Chengdu Universiade one-day countdown: A bird's-eye view of the venues
(People's Daily Online) 15:25, July 27, 2023
With just one day remaining until the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, scheduled to open on Friday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, let's take a bird's-eye view of the event's spectacular sporting venues.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.