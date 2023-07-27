China condemns overseas cyberattack on Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center
China on Wednesday condemned overseas cyberattacks on the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center and said it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard its cybersecurity.
"Relevant Chinese authorities informed that the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center had suffered from a cyberattack conducted by overseas hacker organizations with governmental backgrounds, severely threatening China's national security," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning at a routine press briefing in Beijing.
The center, located in Central China's Hubei Province, became alerted on July 25 that some of the network equipment of its front-end station acquisition points for seismic rapid-response data had been implanted with backdoor programs capable of controlling and stealing seismic activity data.
"China condemns the above irresponsible actions and will adopt necessary measures to safeguard its cybersecurity," Mao said.
(Compiled by Liao Yujia)
