Farmers harvest wheat in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:41, July 26, 2023

Local farmers harvest wheat using a large combine harvester in a wheat field in Tuobuliqi township, Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Que Hure)

As the more than 600,000 mu (40,000 hectares) of wheat has entered harvest season in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, farmers across the prefecture are making the most of the favorable weather conditions to harvest their wheat crops.

Endowed with rich water, soil, light and heat resources, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture boasts of fertile farmlands and a sound ecological environment. It represents one of the major grain-producing areas in Xinjiang.

