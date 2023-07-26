Forum held to promote cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDC) Development and Cooperation Beijing Forum in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- An international forum was held on Tuesday in Beijing to promote cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries (EMDC).

With the theme of "Promoting Solidarity And Cooperation, Building Momentum For Growth," the EMDC Development and Cooperation Beijing Forum assembled over 300 representatives from governments, industry associations, think tanks, media organizations, and businesses globally.

The practice of Chinese modernization proved that EMDCs could explore a modernization road suited to their national conditions, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said when addressing the forum, adding that Xinhua will strengthen news reports, think tank research, and information services to record, disseminate and promote the development and progress of emerging markets and developing countries.

Yin Yong, mayor of Beijing, said in the Chinese modernization process, the city would accelerate building an international technology and innovation center, expand opening-up, and develop a world-class business environment to seize new development opportunities.

Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said the association would use the forum as a chance to build more platforms for non-governmental and local exchanges and cooperation for China and other EMDCs.

Yuan Bingzhong, vice president of Xinhua, presided over the forum's opening ceremony.

The forum, jointly organized by Xinhua, the Beijing municipal government, and the CPAFFC, aims to build a high-end platform for broad and deep practical EMDC cooperation.

The Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDC) Business Environment Development Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

